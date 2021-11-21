Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Pittsburgh (5-3-1), Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The Steelers are playing someone who’s struggling worse than they are.

To be fair, they’ve had issues with COVID, injuries, inconsistencies, and …

They’re not losing.

Tying Detroit was hardly a plus, and it’s been a fight over the last month, but they haven’t lost a game since October 3rd. They’re finding ways to get by, and the Chargers aren’t.

Los Angeles keeps losing close games mostly because the run defense has been a total disaster. The Pittsburgh ground game isn’t amazing overall, but this is when Najee Harris should have a whole lot of fun.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Pittsburgh defense has been sort of weird lately.

The run defense got hit too hard by Detroit, the secondary gave up too many yards to Justin Fields and Chicago, and neither of those two things are okay.

The Chargers are cranking up the yards, but they’re not able to turn them into enough points to overcome the leaky D. LA hasn’t allowed fewer than 24 points since a 28-14 win over the Raiders on October 4th.

It’s time to start bombing away and be on the right side of a firefight. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the offense to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers have fallen back into their former mode of being really good at making games close, only to lose late in tough fashion.

Pittsburgh isn’t doing anything pretty, but it’s able to find ways to win. However, the Chargers aren’t losing a third straight home game – the offense will perk up in the fourth quarter to survive yet another awful day from the D.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Pittsburgh 24

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

