Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL has awarded the 2026 NFL Draft to the city of Pittsburgh. The league announced the decision from the spring meeting in Nashville, beating out the other finalist, Denver.

From the press release,

“The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.”

Green Bay will host the 2025 edition. The league has continued to move the draft event around the country since the 2015 edition in Chicago, the first year it was not held in New York City in the Super Bowl era.

Detroit is going to be a very tough act to follow, of course. The city welcomed a record 775,000 people to the downtown draft area around Campus Martius over the final weekend in April for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire