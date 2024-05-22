Pittsburgh to host 2026 NFL draft

NEW YORK — May 22, 2024 — The NFL announced that the 2026 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in Pittsburgh, incorporating elements of iconic Point State Park as well as Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement was made today at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Nashville, following a review of Pittsburgh’s bid proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

“The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.”

Throughout the three-day event, Pittsburgh will host a slate of Draft activities including a variety of community events, Concert Series presented by Bud Light and NFL Draft Experience – the NFL’s ultimate fan festival. Draft Experience will be free for fans, inviting them to participate in immersive exhibits and games; take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy; enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone; shop exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop presented by Visa; and score autographs from current NFL players and Legends.

“We are excited that the City of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft,” said Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers President. “This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level. I truly appreciate the work that has been done by VisitPITTSBURGH, the NFL, local and state officials, and internally within our organization to accomplish our goal of being selected to host the NFL Draft. We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city’s culture while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region.”

As the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location will offer guests premium seating options and elevated hospitality at the 2026 NFL Draft. Fans looking to get front-of-line access to view ticket and hospitality packages and secure their seat at the Draft can sign up via On Location’s website.

The NFL Draft has become the league’s biggest offseason event. Since 2015, more than 3 million fans across the country have attended Draft festivities in person.

Most recently, the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit attracted a record-breaking 775,000 fans in person and garnered more than 53.6 million total viewers over three days.

The 2025 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in Green Bay on April 24-26, 2025.