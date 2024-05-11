Pittsburgh girls to represent Steelers in flag football tournament

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association approved the first girls Flag Football tournaments on Friday.

According to the NFL, high school age girls flag teams representing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Raves, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will be able to compete in the first ever girls Flag Football Big 33 Championship.

Each team will nominate one team made of 20 high school girls and high school coaches to represent their NFL market.

“The Big 33 Football Classic has a rich history that impacts many NFL players and Legends,” Bobby Taylor, NFL Legend and global flag ambassador said. “Having the PSFCA approve girls flag football to play in the Classic for the first time is a major milestone for the sport. The club level participants from the Pennsylvania and Maryland regions demonstrates how important the growth of the sport is to the NFL. We are extremely excited.”

The tournament is set to start on May 25 at Cumberland Valley High School’s Eagle View Middle School in Cumberland County, Pa. Teams will compete in a two-day round robin tournament and the championship game will take place on May 26.

“The PSFCA Big 33 is very excited to partner with the NFL to bring you the first Big 33 High School Girls Flag Football Tournament,” Garry Cathell, executive director of the Big 33 said. “The tournament is the beginnings of what will be the catalyst for the states of Pennsylvania and Maryland to have girls Flag as a sanctioned sport. I would like to thank all the representatives from the NFL and the clubs for making this happen.”

The PSFCA Big 33 Memorial Day Weekend events will start on Wednesday, May 22, and end on Sunday, May 26.

The games will feature seniors from Pennsylvania and Maryland, as well as all-star cheerleaders.

The Big 33 has a special “Buddy Program” that partners children with special needs with a Big 33 cheerleader or football player. Cheer buddies will perform a halftime routine alongside the all-stars.

