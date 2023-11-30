Pittsburgh express official interest in hosting future NFL draft

Interest in the NFL draft has grown significantly since the league moved to a rotating schedule of locations for the host city. The latest city to show an interest is Pittsburgh, according to the team and Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac.

The Steelers would like to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft. The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled for Detroit and the 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay.

Pittsburgh released the following statement:

“We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades,” Lauten said in a statement. “The NFL draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out-of-town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.”

New York City was the host of the NFL draft from 1965-2014. It has changed host cities every year since with the 2023 NFL draft being held in Kansas City.

