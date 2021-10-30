Pittsburgh at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Pittsburgh at Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Pittsburgh (3-3), Cleveland (4-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pittsburgh vs Cleveland Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

Pittsburgh got a week off and Cleveland comes into this thing limping and hurting.

Yeah, Nick Chubb will play, but can he be back to his normal self with that calf injury?

Yeah, Odell Beckham Jr. will give it a go with that shoulder, but he’s hurting – and he’s not good at football right now.

Yeah, Baker Mayfield will stop talking about his injured non-throwing shoulder long enough to go play, but that thing is crunched and isn’t going to get better with any big hits.

Pittsburgh might be struggling overall, but it comes into this on a two-game winning streak and with a good enough defense and pass rush to be a problem in the backfield. However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Why Cleveland Will Win

The Brown defense should still be okay.

The pass rush is good, but it’s the run defense that should take over early on. Arizona is Arizona – it moves the ball well on everyone. Everyone else struggled to get anything going on the ground, and Najee Harris is about to be a marked man from the start.

The Pittsburgh passing game hasn’t been bad. There aren’t the deep shots there need to be to open things up, but it should dink and dunk its way to 200 yards. As long as the Browns can grind a bit – Seattle and Green Bay were able to get physical on this D – they should be able to mask the other problems.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Oddly enough considering how hurt Cleveland is, this is one of its most complete offensive lineups yet, and that’s without Kareem Hunt.

Story continues

Here’s the problem. The Browns were able to get away with keeping things simple against a WAY overloved Denver team that just isn’t that good. The two weeks off, though, will do wonders for the Steeler D.

The Pittsburgh offense will still sputter and cough, but the pass rush will get to Mayfield and Chubb will struggle despite getting one big run midway through the second quarter.

Don’t expect anything pretty.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

Pittsburgh vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 17

Line: Cleveland -4, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings