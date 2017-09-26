Pittsburgh-area fire chief sorry after public discovers hateful post aimed at Mike Tomlin

Oh, look here…another public figure who regrets what they said on social media after people discover they said some really disgusting thing on social media.

Today that’s Paul Smith, the volunteer fire chief in Cecil Township, Pa., about 20 miles southwest of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice facility.

You see, fire chief Paul Smith took to Facebook sometime after the Steelers’ decision to not be on the field for the national anthem on Sunday in Chicago and posted this:

“Tomlin just added himself to the list of no good (N-words). Yes I said it,” Smith wrote.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s edict was that all players must agree on what they would do on the field and if they couldn’t agree, no players would be on the field, and his reasoning was that it was to keep the team unified and out of politics. As his teammates stood in the team’s tunnel during the anthem, shielded under a tarp, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva was about 20 feet in front of them. Villanueva said on Monday that he was “embarrassed” to have left his teammates and unintentionally threw them under the bus.

But back to chief Smith. His post makes one wonder: does Smith have a list of “good” N-words floating around? What makes one a good N-word? Was Tomlin, a Super Bowl-winning head coach who brought Pittsburgh to the playoffs in seven of his first 10 seasons, a good N-word before this?

And sarcasm aside, Smith just showed why players are kneeling and protesting: to highlight racism like this. Smith and many like him are angry that African-Americans in particular are using their voices as American citizens and using their platform – a platform far too many believe was “given” to them as opposed to something earned over years and years of struggle and hard work – and many showing their true colors behind that.

And if Smith harbors such disgusting thoughts about black citizens, it’s fair to wonder if he would do all he could to help a black family or a black family’s home in his jurisdiction if it were on fire and they were in danger.

If the family were “no good N-words”, are they worthy of saving? Or just let their home and belongings burn?

Tomlin said he was trying to save his players from this very type of hatred. If none of the Pittsburgh players were on the field, then those who wanted to kneel would not face the scrutiny and hatred harbored by those like Smith, particularly since there of course were players who wanted to stand.

But true to form, once the heat hit Smith behind his vile post, he immediately expressed regret.

In a statement to WTAE, Smith said, “I am embarrassed at this. I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing for the Anthem. My FD had absolutely nothing to do with this. I am deeply regretful at what I posted.”

And let us to tell you that fire chief Paul Smith regrets nothing but the fact that people discovered how hateful he is. He knew exactly what he was saying, as evidenced by the “Yes I said it” used to punctuate the Facebook post.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors said it is “deeply disturbed by the comments made by Volunteer Chief Smith, and in no way, shape or form condone his comments.”

No word yet on what happens to Smith, if anything.