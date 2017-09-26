Pittsburgh again finds itself at the center of another Trump-fueled controversy

Two Pittsburgh teams had noteworthy responses to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL and NBA players.

They sparked additional controversy.

Trump found something he liked in both team's responses.

Pittsburgh, a city that President Donald Trump has lauded at speeches and events, found itself at the center of a new controversy fueled by the president this weekend.

On Sunday, two of Pittsburgh's professional sports teams were faced with responding to controversies surrounding Trump — first to his suggestion that NFL owners get any "son of a b----" who protests during the national anthem "off the field" and then to his revoking of an invitation to Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry to visit the White House with his championship-winning team.

Their responses quickly became a focus in the broader national discussion over Trump's comments.

The Steelers

Set to play a 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the first teams faced with responding to Trump's remarks from the weekend.

More than an hour before kickoff, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS that the team had decided to stay in the locker room during the national anthem so as not to make players have to choose between kneeling or standing during the anthem.

"You know, these are very divisive times for our country and for us as a football team it's about us remaining solid," Tomlin said. "We're not going to be divided by anything said by anyone."

He told players, "If you feel the need to do anything I'm going to be supportive of that — as Americans you have that right. But whatever we do we're going to do 100%, we're going to do together. We're not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda."

The Steelers then became the first team to not take the field during the anthem on Sunday, something that some other teams decided to do in games later on Sunday.

But not all of the Steelers players stayed behind.

As the national anthem began at Chicago's Soldier Field, Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva stood alone in the tunnel separating the locker rooms from the field, hand over his heart. Villanueva, an offensive lineman who served multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger, sang every word of the song.

In doing so, Villanueva became the face of those who are against the anthem protests. His jersey sales quickly soared to the top of the NFL charts. Many who were upset by the kneeling protests, which were started last season by Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, to shed light on the treatment of black Americans in the US, were quick to endorse Villanueva's actions.

"Thank you Alejandro #Villanueva for standing for your country & making America proud in every uniform you've worn," tweeted Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican. "#Steelers #NationalAnthem."

"The only Pittsburgh Steeler with the guts to show up for the national anthem, Alejandro Villanueva He's a veteran," tweeted Harlan Hill, an occasional pro-Trump TV pundit. "He gets it. #MAGA 🇺🇸 "

Even Trump himself was beaming about Villanueva's move, gushing over the Steelers starting left tackle during a meeting with leaders of conservative organizations Monday night, Axios reported.

Sentiment on Villanueva's own team was mixed following the game, which the Steelers, a Super Bowl contender, dropped to the mediocre Bears.

Following the loss, Tomlin said he "didn’t appreciate our football team being dragged into politics this weekend," echoing his sentiment from earlier in the day in saying that these "are divisive times in the United States, and it's a shame."

The Steelers had discussed their response to Trump's comments on players kneeling during a players-only meeting on Saturday night. Starting offensive lineman Ramon Foster described the meeting as highly emotional. The team was split on what it wanted to do, with some players wanting to kneel — which would've been the first time any Steelers did so during the anthem — while others wanted to stand. A compromise was met to have everyone stay in the locker room, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Players responded to Villanueva breaking ranks.

"We thought we were all in attention with the same agreement, obviously," Steelers linebacker James Harrison told Penn Live. "But I guess we weren't."

Foster acknowledged that, for the former Army Ranger, "it's different for him."

