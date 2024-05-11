Pittsburg’s Tucker Akins signs to play baseball at Neosho County Community College

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A few signings happened around the four states Friday afternoon. One athlete in southeast Kansas signed to compete at the next level.

Pittsburg Tucker Akins made it official by signing to play baseball at Neosho County Community College. Akins has been playing baseball since he was three years old.

He has former teammates already there at Neosho County so that played a part in his decision.

Akins spoke about his excitement of taking this next step forward.

“It’s awesome. I am glad that I got this opportunity. I’m excited. I’ve been playing baseball since I was two or three years old. I’m excited. I couldn’t be. I love Coach Mary. I love the program up there, so I’m excited to see what my future holds.”

Akins says he hopes to play back home at Pitt State after his two years at Neosho County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.