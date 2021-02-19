Pittsburg State softball returns a more experienced group

Feb. 19—The anticipation is building.

But only two days remain.

After nearly a year without an official game, the Pittsburg State softball team hits the field Sunday when it opens the 2021 campaign with four games at the University of Central Oklahoma Festival.

"I'm a coach who loves practice as a player, but at this point, I'm just ready to play and I know the girls are, too," PSU head coach Ashley Balazs said. "It's disappointing that we didn't get to play last weekend in Tyler (Texas), but we were able to get a couple of home doubleheaders that we wouldn't have had. We will still get all the games in. We are just excited to get going and put all our hard work on display."

The Gorillas played 28 games last spring before their season was prematurely ended due to COVID-19. PSU went 11-17 and 2-2 in MIAA play in 2020.

With more than 10 returnees from last season, the 2021 version of the Gorillas is expected to be more experienced. The returning group includes eight position players and two pitchers.

"We have a lot of talent and the nice thing now is we have returners... We have a lot of kids that have played Division II softball at this point," Balazs said. "Early in my career here, there weren't a lot of kids who had Division II time. There was a JUCO transfer starting. There was a freshman playing. We have kids who understand what the MIAA is about and the pace of Division II. I feel like we are a team that can come out and beat anyone."

PSU returns five of its top hitters who ranked among team leaders in batting average, led by Joplin product and first baseman Makenzie Goswick (.370) as well as second baseman Kaity Kukowski (.313). Goswick collected team-bests in hits (34), doubles (11), RBI (18) and total bases (51) last spring while Kukowski was not far behind with 26 hits, seven doubles and 46 total bases.

"(They will) definitely bring RBIs," Balazs said. "That's what those kids do. We don't need them stealing bases. We don't need them setting the table. We need people on the bases ahead of them and they just come up and hit a double, hit a ball through the infield. Both are very capable of hitting double-digit home runs as Kaity's already done."

Story continues

Also returning are catcher Madison Szymanski, outfielder Kylee Bohle and infielder Makayla Lamphier.

In the circle, senior Kaylee Burnett returns after compiling a 5-7 record last season to go with a 4.26 ERA in 19 outings (12 starts). Senior Madison Morris is the other returning hurler for the Gorillas.

"We hope that Kaylee starts where she left off," Balazs said. "She threw a bunch of good games and three shutouts last year, only giving up a few hits here and there. She really shut teams down. We have seen glimpses of that here in practice. Hopefully on game day, she can come out and give us a solid five or six innings."

As for newcomers, junior transfer Taylor Compton from South Dakota State, who prepped at Riverton, is one to keep an eye on, Balazs said. She will likely get the Opening Day nod for PSU.

"She has Division I experience," Balazs said. "She didn't throw a ton last year but had a lot of experience her freshman year. We're really excited to see what she can bring to our pitching staff."

Balazs also sees freshmen Paxtyn Hayes and Kori Stonestreet and sophomore transfer Audrey Miller making an immediate impact.

"We've added a couple pretty good bats in Paxtyn, a lefty and Audrey," Balazs said. "Audrey's probably our most consistent hitter. She has an insane amount of power. I'm looking forward to adding those two bats in the lineup. Defensively, Kori is easily our best defensive kid. I think when we have someone like Morris in the circle, she is a ground ball kid and having that consistent play at shortstop is going to be huge for us."

In the UCO Festival, PSU opens play against Chadron State College at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bethany, Oklahoma, on the campus of Southern Nazarene. The Gorillas face Southern Nazarene at 12:30 p.m and then close out the tournament on Monday.

"We have a lot of depth," Balazs said. "It's easily the most athletic team that I have had. For me being here four years, we have had a lot of hard work from year one to year two that's really starting to pay off."