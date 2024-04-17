Pittsburg runs away with an 11-2 win over Coffeyville

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Purple Dragons baseball team was back at home to face SEK opponent the Coffeyville Golden Tornadoes Tuesday evening.

The Purple Dragons pull away from Coffeyville to win 11-2.

On the mound for Pittsburg, Jett Burgess pitched seven innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 11 batters on a 1 ERA.

Batting-wise, Webb Fern went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. While Tucker Akins and Jayden Brown went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Carsen Nickelson was 1-for4 at the plate, had three RBIs and scored one run.

Coffeyville will be at home to host Parsons in a SEK matchup on Thursday, April 18th at 4:30 p.m.

As for, the Purple Dragons they will be back at home to play host in a cross-state matchup against Diamond on Wednesday, April 17th at 4:30 p.m.

