Pittsburg first responders help kick off Special Olympics

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg first responders help kick off an annual event for some special athletes.

Pittsburg police officers and Crawford County sheriff’s deputies carried the Special Olympics Flame two miles Tuesday morning, from the law enforcement center to Pittsburg State University.

The torch run serves as one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Special Olympics. It’s a national tradition, dating back to 1981.

Officers and deputies say it’s an honor to help these athletes kick off their games.

“We’re the guardians of the flame. The torch that we carry represents hope for our athletes, and they know that we’re hear to protect them and make sure that they get to compete and that they get to do things that they might not normally get to do,” said Lt. Chris Moore, Pittsburg Police Dept.

“Letting these athletes see law enforcement as human beings, letting them interact with us, us interact with them, it’s a great feeling for us, so I hope they feel the same way,” said Chris Hall, Detective Sergeant, Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office

And when the torch arrived at the Robert W Plaster center at Pitt State, the Special Olympics track and field competition got under way. This year’s event saw more than 300 athletes from 22 local school competing in ten events.

Organizers said seeing the athletes compete makes all of the work putting the day together worthwhile.

“Every time you see an athlete get a medal, there is no perfect way to describe it. It’s the most exciting feeling. They’re so happy and we’re so happy for them, and we’re just so lucky to be able to celebrate all of their achievements,” said Olivia Ryan, Special Olympics SE Region Director.

The Special Olympics was founded in 1968. Today, thousands of athletes in nearly 170 nations take part in the games.

