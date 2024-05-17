Pittsburg Baseball Punches Ticket to State Tournament with 10-2 Win Over Basehor-Linwood

PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg baseball punched its ticket to the state tournament in Wichita with a 10-2 win Over Basehor-Linwood on Thursday night.

After a 2-1 deficit, the Purple Dragons scored nine runs in the second inning courtesy of RBIs by Tucker Akins, Quinten Fears, Greg O’Doherty, and a 3-run home run by Beau Pasteur. Pasteur would also start on the mound for Pittsburg, and he would allow just one hit and strikeout three through 4.1 innings. Webb Fern would come on in relief for 2.2 innings, and also strikeout three batters.

The second inning explosion on offense coupled with solid defense would prove to be enough for the Purple Dragons to claim the regional championship.

Up next, Pittsburg will participate in the state tournament in Wichita beginning May 23rd.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.