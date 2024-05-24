Pittsburg Baseball Falls to Salina South in State Tournament 5-3

WICHITA, KS – Pittsburg baseball fell to Salina South 5-3 in the state tournament in Wichita, Kansas.

The Purple Dragons took a quick 2-0 lead via a single by infielder Quinten Fears. The senior would drive in two of his team’s RBIs, going 1-for-2 at the plate, and walking twice. Pittsburg pitcher Beau Pasteur would also have a great game. On the mound, Pasteur would pitch five innings, allowing only one hit, and striking out nine.

Unfortunately for Pittsburg, a two-run eighth by South would prove to be the biggest difference maker, as the Purple Dragons would fall 5-3.

Pittsburg finishes its season with a 19-7 record.

