Pitts resigns as softball coach after eight successful seasons

May 23—MOULTRIE — Just days after filling baseball and girls basketball head coaching vacancies, Colquitt County Athletic Director Cleve Edwards must now find a new girls softball coach.

Chance Pitts, who has coached the Lady Packers for eight seasons and was the region Coach of the Year three times, has resigned.

"It isn't a decision I made overnight," said Pitts, who will stay on as the assistant athletic director and middle school athletic director. "I've enjoyed it and I know I will miss it.

"But my wife has been like a single mom these last five years. She's been great. But it's time."

Pitts and wife Caitlin have two young children.

He is the all-time wins leader in Colquitt County softball history.

He has posted a 156-87 record and his last five teams have been especially successful, going a combined 104-41.

The 2019 Lady Packers won the most games in school history, going 26-7, winning the region championship and reaching the Elite Eight. Pitts was named the region coach of the year for his efforts.

The 2021 and 2022 teams each went 25-5 and won region titles.

The Lady Packers went 20-12 last year, finishing second to Lowndes in the region and then being eliminated in the Super Regional.

"I've had a lot of great coaches and a lot of outstanding players," Pitts said.

His most decorated player was Emily Allegood, who played for the Lady Packers from 2019-2022 and just finished an outstanding freshman season at Florida SouthWestern.

As a pitcher for the Lady Packers, she was 50-12 with 332 strikeouts in 353.1 innings and a 2.46 ERA.

She also graduated with a career batting average of .415 with 35 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs.

She was the region Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and Pitcher of the Year in 2022.

Pitts worked in the Colquitt County softball program for six seasons before being named in 2016 to replace Jake Mobley, who resigned.

He was a pitcher/first baseman for the Colquitt County baseball team under head coach Jerry Croft and was a second-team All-Region selection in 2006.

He was the winning pitcher in the final game played at the Ike Aultman Field at the previous Colquitt County High School.

"He's going to be a tough one to replace," said Edwards, whose office is right across the hall from Pitts's in the Colquitt County athletic department. "He's done an exceptional job.

"We will post the opening ASAP and hope to have someone to recommend at the June 24 school board meeting."