Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks with players before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama in Atlanta. Florida coach Dan Mullen finally acknowledged making some regrettable comments last year. None of those were more head-scratching than Mullen wanting to pack Florida Field during a pandemic. But he offered no apologies about staying quiet after ESPN reported he has interest in moving to the NFL. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida's pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset.

It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season.

Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.

No one would be surprised to see him be an instant star at the next level.

Pitts and several teammates - most notably quarterback Kyle Trask, cornerback Marco Wilson and receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes - worked out for talent evaluators from 31 of 32 NFL teams. Four head coaches were in attendance: Urban Meyer (Jacksonville), Matt Rhule (Carolina), Brian Flores (Miami) and Zac Taylor (Cincinnati).

It was a chance for scouts to get the kind of up-close look they couldn't over the past year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions and because the NFL combine was canceled.

Pitts put on a show, even before he stepped on the field to catch passes from Trask for maybe the last time. His 83 3/8-inch wingspan was more than impressive, even by NFL standards. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Philadelphia native also had a 33 1/2-inch vertical, recorded 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump and managed 22 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Pitts later covered the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds, not far off tight end Vernon Davis' combine watershed mark (4.38) set in 2006. He ended the day running routes for Trask and then raised some eyebrows while sharing his No. 1 goal.

''Start at a high level and keep increasing every year and being able to do other things that other tight ends aren't doing, which would make me special,'' he said. ''At the end of the day, with all the preparation and through the years, I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it.''

Pitts is widely considered a lock to be a top-10 pick in the draft, and at least one recent mock had him going second overall behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called Pitts ''my highest-graded tight end EVER'' on Twitter.

How high could Pitts go? If not for so many teams being desperate for quarterbacks, he probably would be one of the first few guys off the board.

Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7+ games last season. He missed 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia in early November that knocked his helmet so sideways that his facemask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games.

He returned, scored three times against Kentucky and then opted out of the Cotton Bowl after another unstoppable performance against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. NFL executives have been drooling ever since.

It's still entirely possible for Pitts to be the highest-drafted tight end in the modern era (since 1970). Denver drafted Riley Odoms fifth overall in 1972. Davis and Kellen Winslow Jr. (2004) both went sixth.

''He's a different bird than what a traditional tight end has been or certainly has been when I played,'' said Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, a tight end who played 11 NFL seasons. ''Look, he's one of those guys that's talented, but there's a number of guys up there that are talented. . There's a number of guys that you'd be fired up to have one way or another.''

The Lions have the most recent tight end drafted in the top 10, T.J. Hockenson in 2018. Hockenson is among a growing list of recent first-rounders at the position - Hayden Hurst, O.J. Howard, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Eric Ebron and Tyler Eifert are others - whose careers, at least at times, have fallen short of expectations.

Meanwhile, later-round picks such as Zach Ertz, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Jimmy Graham have enjoyed much more sustained success.

The general consensus is Pitts will end the trend.

''He's such a dynamic player and he has so much versatility,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''Not only is he a great person to be around as a coach, when you're in the meeting room and you're designing a game plan, he's awful fun to have that little spot that you can go put up on the board and say, `That's him and how are we going to move him around?' That's a lot of fun, too.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Al-Quadin Muhammad re-signing with Colts

    Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is back with the Colts. Muhammad’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year, $3.4 million pact for the four-year veteran. The Saints picked Muhammad in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and he landed in Indianapolis as [more]

  • Robert Kraft gives candid take on watching 2020 Patriots miss playoffs

    Watching the New England Patriots struggle throughout the 2020 NFL season and miss the playoffs was a frustrating experience for fans throughout the region, and it sounds like the team's owner felt the same way.

  • Bears' win total for 2021 NFL season set at 7 by oddsmakers

    Oddsmakers aren't high for the Monsters of the Midway.

  • Marco Wilson stands out at UF Pro Day

    The buzz around Florida's Pro Day centered on Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Kyle Trask but cornerback Marco Wilson did his best to steal the show. Wilson burst on the scene at Florida joining an exclusive list of freshman cornerbacks to start their first game. It was a step back in play for Wilson, who had set the bar high and then an ugly lapse in judgment and character tarnished the ending of the LSU game.

  • Kyle Pitts turns heads with workout at Florida's pro day

    Kyle Pitts' impressive measurables explain why most experts feel the Florida tight end will be a mismatch threat in the NFL.

  • Lou Merloni GUARANTEES Two of The Red Sox Big Three (Devers, Martinez, Bogaerts) Will Hit Over .280

    Lou Merloni, Christian Fauria, and Glenn Ordway talk some baseball with Major League Baseball's Opening Day being TOMORROW. Lou is taking the OVER on Martinez, Devers, and maybe even Bogaerts average and RBIs.

  • Who should the 49ers target 3rd overall?

    The 49ers and Dolphins shook up the 2021 NFL Draft with a blockbuster trade that sent the 3rd overall pick to San Francisco. Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don project what John Lynch and company will do come April on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Colts to re-sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

    Al-Quadin Muhammad is coming back.

  • Notebook: Florida Gators Pro Day

    OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!Without a NFL Combine in 2021 individual Pro Days have taken a whole new level of importance for NFL Draft prospects.Florida had 16 prospects working out on Wednesday but the show revolved around Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney.

  • Michael Jordan Joins $305M Investment in Firm Behind NBA Top Shot

    Dapper Labs' buzzy NFT platform has generated over $500 million in sales since launch.

  • Jets potential NFL Draft pick Justin Fields dazzles at Pro Day

    The Jets could have a tough NFL Draft decision on their hands after QB Justin Fields dazzled at his Ohio State Pro Day on Tuesday.

  • See where Joel Klatt ranks Justin Fields among quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft

    Joel Klatt ranks Justin Fields as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft. This guy is an alpha. He’s got a great skill set, athleticism, all those things that you love, Joel Klatt. Fields competition for the No. 1 quarterback spot is none other than Clemson's Trevor Lawrence

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: National League predictions

    Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to determine the fantasy baseball futures for National League players.

  • Baylor broils No. 3 Razorbacks, ready for even bigger game

    Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament - nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good. Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston's great ''Phi Slamma Jamma'' tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

  • Fans Can Watch 2019 Whelen Modified Races Free On TrackPass

    While there is no racing on the track this weekend, there is plenty to watch, thanks to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, the streaming product representing NASCAR‘s most significant undertaking in the direct-to-consumer space. NBC Sports has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 1. […]

  • Setting The Scene: 2017 Whelen Modified Tour from Stafford

    Two races remained in the 2017 season when the NASCAR Whelen Modifeid Tour arrived at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 1 for the NAPA Fall Final 150. It was shaping up to be one of the closest championships in the history of the tour. Six drivers arrived at Stafford within 35 points of the […]

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • JJ Redick sounds off on Pelicans front office, says they can’t be trusted

    After a surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, JJ Redick sounded off on the Pelicans front office, saying they can't be trusted.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.