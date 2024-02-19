Pitt's Pittman wins twice, other area spring college athletes shine

Feb. 19—Allegany alumna Kyra Pittman recorded a pair of wins and tossed another quality start for the University of Pittsburgh to lead the pack of area softball and baseball players performing well at colleges over the weekend.

Pittman, 2018 and '21 Area Player of the Year, notched the first victory of the Kennesaw State tournament with a complete-game effort against East Tennessee State. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on 10 hits and walked three in seven innings in a 6-2 Pitt win on Friday.

On Saturday against host Kennesaw State, the Allegany grad threw 4 2/3 innings of relief in a 4-3, extra-inning victory. Pittman surrendered one run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Pittman started vs. Ole Miss Sunday and threw five scoreless frames before getting pulled after hitting a batter with one out. A triple against Pitt's reliever one batter later allowed the run to score, and the Panthers went on to lose 2-1.

Pittman's line ended at one run allowed on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Lyndsey Evix, who was a three-time All-Area softball pick, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year at Allegany High School, made her senior season debut at UMBC Friday.

The catcher was 1 for 3 with a walk in a 6-5 loss to Saint Peter's.

Former Petersburg ace and 2019 area Player of the Year Carly Cooper recorded the first win of her senior season at George Mason Friday, throwing a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 victory over Lehigh in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Cooper threw seven scoreless frames of six-hit ball, fanning five and walking three.

Frostburg State junior Samara Funk, an All-Area shortstop at Allegany, hit two home runs and two triples in a doubleheader split with Barton College and West Chester on Saturday.

Funk went 4 for 5 with a homer, two triples, five RBIs and four runs in a 9-6 win against West Chester. She was 2 for 5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Bobcats' 6-5 loss to Barton.

Griffin Madden, the two time reigning area baseball Player of the Year award recipient, made his collegiate debut Saturday for James Madison.

The freshman right-hander was called upon in relief during a 15-5 loss to Arkansas, the No. 3 team in the country, and faced two batters, recording an out and allowing a base hit.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.