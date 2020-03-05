Pitt's Pat Narduzzi: The transfer portal should be called the 'ugly toilet portal'

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi makes some colorful comparisons. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has a weird nickname for the transfer portal.

Narduzzi said after practice on Wednesday that the NCAA’s new database for players wanting to transfer from their current schools should be called the “ugly toilet portal.”

This is not a joke. Narduzzi really said that. Watch the video below. It came in response to a question about a sixth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for wide receiver Tre Tipton earlier in the week.

“It comes down to culture,” Narduzzi said of a player like Tipton, who wanted to continue his career at Pitt. “I say this all the time. It’s not easy. I mean, when you look at that transfer portal going around the country, it’s ugly. They really should call it the ugly toilet portal. And it’s not good for a lot of kids. We’ve got NFL guys that come back who could just take off and leave, and there’s going to be 40 or 50 of them who go undrafted and should have stayed. But our guys are smart and I think they like what’s going on.”

Narduzzi is far from the only coach in college football who doesn’t have great things to say about the transfer portal. Any player who wants to transfer in any sport can put his or her name in the database that’s searchable by other schools. A player doesn’t have to commit to transferring by putting his or her name in the database, but other schools can contact the player about a potential transfer.

But Narduzzi’s description of the portal may be the most colorful yet. And if he thinks the transfer portal right now is like an ugly toilet, we’re looking forward to which weird comparison he makes in the future, when the NCAA grants football players a one-time immediate eligibility transfer exception.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

