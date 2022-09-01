Pitts vs. Kelce, Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis & Bucs preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for a podcast episode that is filled with debate over fantasy rankings and which players you should (or should not) be drafting.
The episodes starts with coverage of Jimmy Garoppolo’s restructured contract and what it means for Trey Lance’s fantasy value this season, the guys also touch on Sony Michel signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, and then it quickly turns into a debate about rankings.
Later, the guys provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which leads to another debate between Mike Evans and Gabe Davis.
02:25 NEWS / Jimmy G contract restructure
10:25 NEWS / Sony Michel signs with Chargers
12:00 Roster cuts
12:30 Greg Dulcich to IR
15:10 Christian McCaffrey as #1 overall pick
16:22 Kyle Pitts ahead of Travis Kelce
21:10 CeeDee Lamb as WR3
27:30 Christian Kirk a top 25 fantasy WR
32:00 Trevor Lawrence moving up the rankings
34:00 NEWS / Jalen Raegor traded to MIN
35:45 Who is NYJ’s #1 RB?
39:15 Darrell Henderson > Cam Akers
42:00 Tony Pollard > Ezekiel Elliott
48:20 BUCCANEERS PREVIEW
48:25 Will any TB WRs outscore Mike Evans?
54:00 Julio Jones
55:55 Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis (again)
58:00 Chris Godwin
61:15 Tom Brady
62:40 Leonard Fournette
