Pitts vs. Kelce, Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis & Bucs preview

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for a podcast episode that is filled with debate over fantasy rankings and which players you should (or should not) be drafting.

The episodes starts with coverage of Jimmy Garoppolo’s restructured contract and what it means for Trey Lance’s fantasy value this season, the guys also touch on Sony Michel signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, and then it quickly turns into a debate about rankings.

Later, the guys provide a fantasy preview of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which leads to another debate between Mike Evans and Gabe Davis.

02:25 NEWS / Jimmy G contract restructure

10:25 NEWS / Sony Michel signs with Chargers

12:00 Roster cuts

12:30 Greg Dulcich to IR

15:10 Christian McCaffrey as #1 overall pick

16:22 Kyle Pitts ahead of Travis Kelce

21:10 CeeDee Lamb as WR3

27:30 Christian Kirk a top 25 fantasy WR

32:00 Trevor Lawrence moving up the rankings

34:00 NEWS / Jalen Raegor traded to MIN

35:45 Who is NYJ’s #1 RB?

39:15 Darrell Henderson > Cam Akers

42:00 Tony Pollard > Ezekiel Elliott

48:20 BUCCANEERS PREVIEW

48:25 Will any TB WRs outscore Mike Evans?

54:00 Julio Jones

55:55 Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis (again)

58:00 Chris Godwin

61:15 Tom Brady

62:40 Leonard Fournette

