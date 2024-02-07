Pittman, Razorbacks pick up commitment from Springdale offensive lineman

Jonas Nantze, the newest member of the Arkansas football recruiting Class of 2024, won’t have far to move into his new digs.

Nantze committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on Tuesday out of Shiloh Christian in Springdale. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman, Nantze picked the PWO offer from Arkansas offer scholarships from FCS power Kennesaw State and the Naval Academy.

Shiloh Christian made the state championship in the fall, falling to Little Rock Parkiew. During that season, Nantze registered 141 pancake blocks, per WholeHogSports, last year. His commitment was one of the rare waves Arkansas made during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman signed 16 high-school players during early signing day back in December. Another 14 players joind Arkansas via the transfer portal.

Nantze should get every opportunity to have an effect quickly. Arkansas’ offensive line allowed 47 sacks in 2023, which ranked the Hogs 128th in FBS out of its 133 teams. The Razorbacks’ rushing attack also finished 87th in FBS, running for jus 139 yards per game.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire