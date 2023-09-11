Pittman’s Razorbacks embody a work in progress, not perfection

In this instant-gratification world that we all now live in, where the grass always appears to be greener in the pasture across the road, college football still proves to be the finest example.

If you doubt my take on the subject, look no further than your local social media outlet.

It was just four short years ago that Arkansas was in the midst of an 0-18 SEC losing streak under then-Head Coach Chad Morris, who did little more than hammer the program down into the ground. Not only did Morris need just two seasons to solidify his spot on the Mount Trashmore of worst SEC coaches ever, he could barely beat mid-major teams outside of the conference.

He lost to Mountain West ho-hum Colorado State and Conference USA’s North Texas in 2018, then completely embarrassed himself in 2019, when Western Kentucky and former Hog QB Ty Storey — who he allegedly forced out — came to town and put the final nails in Morris’ coffin.

At that point, most Razorback fans were just begging for mercy. Heck, a seven-point win over FCS doormat Portland State in Razorback Stadium was almost worthy of storming the field.

When Sam Pittman was hired to clean up the train wreck, while also dealing with the COVID pandemic of 2020, many fans and analysts said it would take him at least four or five years to make any real progress, much less, win an SEC game.

Yet, Pittman seemed to stun the football world when he won three conference games his first season. Then, in his second season had the Razorbacks ranked as high as No. 8, nationally. And whether you are one of those who scoffed at that or not, the three-year progress from 0-18 is undeniable.

Granted, there have been some ups and downs of a rebuilding program over the past three seasons, especially with coaching changes and the transfer portal in play. But when compared to the last regime, what Pittman has done is nothing short of remarkable. His only loss to a non-conference opponent in 11 games was to No. 23 Liberty last season. He also has a chance to become the first coach in Razorback history to win his third straight bowl game, this season.

Unfortunately, our society — especially football fans — will accept nothing short of perfection. Anything less, leads straight to an angry rant at the keyboard. How soon we forget the pains of yesterday. Yet, in a realistic world, perfection is generally unattainable and progress is the only real measure of success.

I realize that the Razorbacks’ first two opponents this season were less than formidable, but so are most Power 5 opponents this time of year. Still, the Hogs cruised to a 43-point victory in Week 1, then a 22-point win on Saturday. No doubt, there are many things that need to be improved upon, moving forward. But to hear and see some of the feedback of many fans, you would think Arkansas was 0-2, with Morris still trying to get in the left lane.

I vividly remember the last MAC team to come to Arkansas back in 2015. Toledo walked out of War Memorial Stadium with a 16-12 victory that day. I have also been around long enough to remember 1992, when another FCS bottom-feeder, The Citadel, came into Fayetteville and swiped a 10-7 win — still the worst loss in Razorback football history.

I can assure you, most realistic Hog fans were feeling much better after Saturday’s ‘W’ than how they felt after either of those two aforementioned debacles. It’s all a matter of perspective. If you look for the positive, you will find it. If you look for the negative, you will find it. You are free to choose.

As a proud alum of the University of Arkansas, myself, I applaud the progress Coach Pittman has made in a short time. Not to mention, the genuine, wholesome manner he has gone about achieving that success. Yes, these statements alone will have all the keyboard-warriors racing to their computers to label me a “homer” or a “cheerleader.” And they will be correct.

I’ve seen some Twitter and Facebook “fans” already writing this season off. Yes, after a 2-0 start. But I will reserve all judgement as to the remainder of the season, based solely on the first two games. Each game is its own entity and anything can happen on any given Saturday. You win some, you lose some. If you want my view of how this season pans out, ask me in January.

