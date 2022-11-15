Pittman knows Arkansas will be fired up with Lane Kiffin in Fayetteville

Coaches love coaches, and that’s evident with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman.

Pittman has garnered a lot of respect since joining the SEC as an offensive line coach at Tennessee. His career has led him to the head coaching job at Arkansas, and he was voted one of the conference’s most entertaining coaches.

Pittman is one of the easiest guys to get along with in the profession. He makes pals easily, one of them being Lane Kiffin.

“It’s always exciting to play Ole Miss, especially with Lane being the coach. Popular man, great coach,” Pittman said.

“It’s always exciting because the fans are going to be excited about the game because there’s going to be a lot of offense. Last year it was 52-51. I’d say that’s a lot of offense. I know they’ve got a really good offensive team, and we do, too. I think if we can get our quarterback, I think it’ll be one whale of a game just like these other ones have been.”

Last season, KJ Jefferson piled up 411 total yards and six total touchdowns in the Razorback loss. Having him on the field to duel with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will go a long way in determining Arkansas’ chance of winning this game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

