Pittman, Hogs get much-needed defensive line depth with BYU transfer

Sam Pittman and the Arkansas footbal team picked up some depth for the defensive line on Monday as former Brigham Young defensive tackle Danny Salli committed to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal.

Salli never played a game with the Cougars as he signed with BYU in January. He went through spring drills and practices before putting his name into the transfer portal just over a week ago. He visited Fayetteville over the weekend.

Salli was a three-star recruit out of Hutchinson Community College when he inked to play Provo during the winter. A 6-foot-3, 355-pounder, he’s considered more a run-stuffer than a pass rusher. Arkansas could use the bulk.

Eric Gregory and Cam Ball are the expected starters on the inside with Keivie Rose and Ian Geffrard the primary back-ups for now. After those two, the position largely consists of walk-on players.

Both Houston and Arizona had recruited Salli once he entered the portal. Oklahoma and Texas Tech were his primary suitors when he was at Hutchinson.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire