Pittman Among The Best Recent Head Coaching Hires In Country

Arkansas fans have had plenty to cheer about since Sam Pittman took over the head coaching role for Razorback football in 2020.

After an unorthodox college football season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw them win more football games than the previous two seasons, the Razorbacks stormed back to relevancy by winning nine games defeating Penn State in the Outback Bowl for their first bowl win since the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

Players are reaching their potentials, recruiting is heating up, and the wins are returning to Fayetteville. Most of that credit goes to head coach, Sam Pittman.

Due to the recent success, as well as the restored hope that Pittman has brought to Arkansas, ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg has placed Pittman in the “Best head coach hires in college football over the past five years” list, ranking him at the No. 10 spot.

Rittenburg says that he, like so many others, were skeptical of the hire, due to the lack of experience. Also, due to the conference-only schedule that the SEC implemented in 2020, many felt that bringing in Pittman to take over a program that had lost 20 straight conference games, was a brutal way to be welcomed. But, he did not waiver, as he earned his first league win by defeating Mississippi State, 21-14 in his second game as head coach, and has gone on to win seven SEC games in two seasons.

After seeing the culture change around the football program and the fan base, Rittenburg believes that there is not a better man for the job.

Pittman’s nine wins in 2021 marked Arkansas’ most in a decade, and the team seems poised for more success this fall. Beyond the wins, Pittman is an excellent fit for Arkansas, connecting with the fans and program culture. He certainly took the long road to become a head coach, but he seemingly has found the perfect spot at the perfect time.

In the recruiting world, Pittman has landed seven transfer from the Transfer Portal since the conclusion of the 2021 season, and his 2023 commitment list has Arkansas ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The success of Pittman does not seem to be going away any time soon.