Pitt WR Jordan Addison enters transfer portal, Texas expected to pursue

Huge news out the college football world dropped on Tuesday as Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison has officially entered the transfer portal.

The 2021 Biletnikoff award winner is expected to be pursued by Texas, USC, Alabama and many others.

Addison turned in a historical sophomore season in 2021. He terrorized opposing defensive backs, racking up 100 catches for 1,563 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Texas has one major advantage in the recruitment of Addison with wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. Marion served as Addison’s wide receivers coach during his breakout 2021 campaign. The Longhorns lost a few wide receivers to the transfer portal this week, potentially creating space for Addison.

Name, Image and Likeness deals will likely be a major factor in Addison’s decision. This recruitment is headed towards a bidding war between some of the biggest names in college football.

Sources: Pitt star WR Jordan Addison is expected to appear in the NCAA transfer portal later this afternoon. He’s yet to make up his mind on a destination and there’s no expectation of an imminent decision. More details… https://t.co/3vsaYnxDMe pic.twitter.com/0rBnn0fZkX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 3, 2022

