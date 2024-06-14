Pitt women's volleyball team announces signing of Dalia Vírlan

PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh women's volleyball program announced the signing of freshman middle blocker Dalia Vírlan.

She comes to Pittsburgh from Brasov, Romania and will join the team this season after competing with the Romanian National Team.

A constant presence in the Romanian volleyball scene, Vírlan recently competed at EuroVolley with the Senior National Team, placing 11th. In addition, she placed fifth at the 18-Under world championship.

Vírlan has seen success on the club level as well with CSU Bravol Brasov and Dinamo Bucuresti. She placed second at the 2022 BVA Tournament and was named best middle blocker. That year, she came in fifth place and in 2023 placed sixth in the Romanian Championship. Vírlan also notched second-place honors in 2022 and 2023 and third-place honors in 2024 with the juniors, earning best middle blocker award all three years.

Vírlan played for her high school, Colegiul Tehnic Feroviar, and collected second-place honors in the national championship of high schools.