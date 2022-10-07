Pitt vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Pitt vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (3-2), Virginia Tech (2-3)

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

If Georgia Tech could come up with a win over Pitt …

It’s been a rough ride for Virginia Tech with the offense sputtering and the defense not making up for the problems with takeaways. The parts are there to be better – Grant Wells is a decent quarterback, and there’s a good rotation of runners – but it’s just not clicking.

So what’s going right?

The defense is good enough to keep things interesting and close.

It’s great on third downs and can hold up against the run, but it needs help from the other side. Start with this: the pass protection is there. You can’t hang with Pitt if you can’t slow down that pass rush, and Virginia Tech can do that.

Why Pitt Will Win

The Virginia Tech offense really, really isn’t working.

The passing game isn’t efficient, the running game is averaging just 109 yards per outing, and scoring points has been like pulling teeth averaging just 18 per game.

Okay, but Georgia Tech is having problems, too, and it was able to get past Pitt 26-21 last week. How?

Turnovers. Pitt was okay on giveaways all year, and then it turned it over three times to the Yellow Jackets. Virginia Tech’s defense is doing a slew of nice things, but it’s not coming up with takeaways generating just four on the year.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s where Pitt bounces back.

The offense was okay against Georgia Tech, but the turnovers were too much to overcome. The O will stay balanced, and the defensive side will keep the struggling Hokies to under 300 yards.

Virginia Tech has to take advantage of every opportunity and has to take a few chances. It hasn’t been able to do either on a regular basis so far.

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Pitt 30, Virginia Tech 13

Line: Pitt -14.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

