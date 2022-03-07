Pitt vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Boston College prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 7

Pitt vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pittsburgh (11-20), Boston College (11-19)

Pitt vs Boston College Game Preview, ACC Conference Tournament

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panthers might be on a rough losing streak, but they’re still playing up to their style. They’re tough, they pound on the inside, and they were able to beat Boston College in early January by coming up with a solid shooting day.

More than anything else, Pitt gets to the free throw line. It does it better than anyone in the ACC, it makes a ton of free throws, and in a game like this with points at a premium, winning on the line will be a must.

They hit 23 free throws in the win in the first game, but …

Why Boston College Will Win

Boston College doesn’t usually get hit with a ton of fouls.

It can’t guard from three, but Pitt can’t and doesn’t shoot from the outside. It doesn’t make threes, either, but it forces plenty of mistakes and it’s great on the offensive boards – it can hold up against the Panthers inside.

But again, the key here is to not foul Pitt. It’s going to try hammering away, but the Eagles keep the hacks to a minimum. That was a problem in the first game, but it only committed 15 fouls in the second game, send Pitt to the Lins just 12 times, and it turned into an easy 69-56 win.

Pitt vs Boston College: What’s Going To Happen

Neither team is playing all that well.

These two struggle to shoot, they don’t do much of anything from the outside, and both defenses are spotty, to be nice.

It all comes down to who shoots worse – neither one can overcome a bad shooting day. Pitt is shooting worse than Boston College is.

Pitt vs Boston College Prediction, Lines

Boston College 70, Pitt 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

