Pitt State Women’s Basketball Sees Large Turnout for Team Camp

PITTSBURG, KS – Hundreds of athletes would pack the John Lance Arena at Pitt State for the school’s first set of team camps on Friday afternoon.

The first set of games would start a little before 8:45 a.m. with both local and non-local schools participating. Around 80 teams in total would play in the games, with Pitt State head women’s basketball coach Amanda Davied and players leading the camp.

Coach Davied said that it is important for kids to interact with the local community.

“When the kids are here for three days, they see all the players everywhere and get to see the interaction in the community,” Davied said.

“I think that’s what makes it as close as it can get to what it would be like to be here as a collegiate athlete.”

Pitt State assistant women’s basketball coach Luke Huddleston would echo Davied, but would emphasize the kids and families seeing the University’s facilities.

“A lot of people don’t get to visit during the school year, and we’ve had some successful seasons the last two years,” said Huddleston.

“Just getting people on campus and to show them around the facilities, and give them an idea of what we offer as a school.”

For junior point guard, Harper Schreiner, the team camp was extra special for her as an athlete.

“I was a player in this camp, and now I’m an athlete running it,” Schreiner said.

“It’s just extra special for me. My hometown team comes every year, so it’s exciting to see what girls they bring to the table.”

The camp would start on June 12th and conclude on Friday before 1 p.m. The second team camp will take place June 19th through the 21st.

