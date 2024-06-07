Pitt State Women’s Basketball Hosts Grade School Camp

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Women’s Basketball team was helping give back to the community by hosting their Grade School Camp for little girls to come and hone in their skills and play ball.

The grade school camp started yesterday and will wrap up tomorrow. The camp was for girls grades 3rd through 8th.

They went through a variety of different drills and skills like; ball handling, shooting, passing and lay-ups.

They also did some competitions and games like knockout.

Each campers will get a take home T-Shirt and a camp basketball.

We caught up with a camper and a few players on how much fun the camp has been.

7th Grade Camper Locklyn Ward said, “It’s been so fun because I love the people who host it and they’re really nice and it’s just so fun with like the stations we do and what like what we do. And it’s just fun because it’s the best camp ever”.

Senior Grace Pyle said, “I’ve been doing this for and this is going to be my last year, but it’s just been so much fun giving back to the community and the girls who come support us at our games. And it’s just a great way to invest in your community around here”.

Sophomore Ja’Miya Brown said, “It’s been great. Like this is a great group of girls, they all look up to us and they already come here and work and try to progress and get to the level that we’re at, but right now we’re just having fun”.

