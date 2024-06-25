Pitt State Volleyball program brings in 53 prospects across six states for elite camp

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State volleyball program is looking for some new additions to their team for the next season in 2025-26. So, today the Pitt State gym was filled with many who hope to represent the Gorillas.

Earlier Monday, the Gorillas put on an elite prospect camp for over 50 prospects from six states. 53 young athletes from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas would participate.

The camp was for kids ages 13 to 18 years old. These prospects showed up to showcase their talents in front of Pitt State head coach Jen Gomez and her coaching staff. They got a chance to play alongside some of Gorillas current volleyball players.

Coach Gomez spoke about what’s some of the things that stood out to her at the camp.

Jen Gomez said, “Just the level of talent and the high level of volleyball play IQ across the board. My players interact with them like some of these kids can step in and play right now. And that’s what’s awesome to see. My players were like, Coach, she’s a really good teammate, you know, and things like that. So I just think that’s important for them because you’re going to be with these girls the entire time. So you need to see if they mesh well with you. And if you mesh well them and then maybe even if you kind of like the way that I coach.”

Head coach Jen Gomez also says some of these prospects could be playing in Pitt State gear in the future.

The camp was from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

