Pitt State Volleyball hosts defensive clinic

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State volleyball program has had a very busy couple of days with an elite camp on Monday. Now on Tuesday hosting a defensive clinic for volleyball players in the area or coming in from out of town.

Head coach Jen Gomez, her coaching staff and several players put on a defensive clinic.

A clinic to teach 13 to 18-year-olds that play the back row in volleyball the fin skills when it comes to the defensive aspect of the game. Skills such as technique, footwork, platform, angles of a setter and hitter position.

Coach Gomez and a few players explained how much trying to improve on these parts matters in a game situation.

Jen Gomez said, “So we’re going to talk about digging. We’re going to talk about reading tips. We’re going to go on the floor and dive. We’re going to do all sorts of things and then compete a little bit at the end. And I think it’s just because these parts of the game, you can’t just walk in the gym and be good at it. You still got to train it.”

Redshirt Senior, Carly Clennan mentioned, “Going into the defensive aspect of volleyball, we take it slow blocking, passing which Josie we’ll talk about later. But blocking is kind of your first of all defense. So we take that, we break down footwork, we add in hands, and then we add in all of it together.”

Junior, Josie McCroskey says, “Defense mainly is about getting a high ball in the middle of the court so that it’s playable. And that’s what I like. The best part about it is it doesn’t have to be a perfect dig or does it have to be a perfect pass or anything? So it’s fun, just like you get all over the floor and like diving and that’s fun.”

The blocking clinic was from 9 a.m. to noon and the defensive clinic was from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday was the only day for the clinics.

