Pitt State Track Athletes Receive 3X All-American Honors From Outdoor Championships

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Four Pitt State track athletes received 3x All-American honors from last week’s outdoor championships in Emporia.

Diandrenique Gaines – 1st Team All-American —

Gaines would win first team in the women’s 4 x 100-meter relay, the 100-meter dash, and the 200-meter dash.

Dapriest Hogans – 1st Team All-American —

Hogans would win first team in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, the 100-meter dash, and the 200-meter dash.

Taylor Nelloms – 1st Team All-American —

Nelloms would win first team in the women’s: high jump, long jump, and triple jump events.

Blakelee Winn – 1st Team All-American & 2nd Team All-American

Winn would take home first team in the women’s 4×100-meter relay, women’s heptathlon, and second team in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Taniya Looney – 1st Team All-American & 2nd Team All-American

Looney would win first team in the women’s 4×100 meter relay, and second team in the women’s 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

