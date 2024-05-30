Pitt State Softball Ranked No. 14 in Final Season Poll by NFCA

LOUISVILLE, KY – After an incredible season, the Pitt State softball team finished 2024 ranked No. 14 in the Top 25 poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Lead by head coach Jenny Fuller, the Gorillas would have a record setting season in 2024. Pitt State would finish with a school-record 53 wins, as well as a part of the MIAA regular season title.

With it being Pitt State’s first MIAA regular season title since 1994, the Gorillas would also break several records throughout the season including: wins (53), winning percentage (.869), consecutive wins (22), conference wins (23), home wins (26), home winning streak (26), strikeouts (399), runs scored (394), runs batted in (346), and stolen bases (104).

Pitt State would finish the season at home in regionals with a 2-9 loss to Augustana, and would have a 2-2 record within the tournament.



