Pitt State Softball Ranked #1 in Division 2 Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The NCAA Division 2 Regional Rankings were released on Wednesday, and Pitt State debuted at number one.

After a sweep against Newman, the Gorillas are in first place in the MIAA standings, and currently hold a record of 47-5. At number two in the standings is Central Oklahoma, Rogers State sits at number three, Agustana checks in at number four, and Oklahoma Baptist ranks at number five.

Washburn, Southern Nazarene, Concordia-St. Paul, Harding, and Southern Arkansas place respectively in the rankings.

Pitt State will finish the regular season with a key top 10 matchup at home against Central Oklahoma on Saturday, April 27th.

