Pitt State Softball Holds Elite Prospect Camp

PITTSBURG, KS – The rain didn’t stop the softball in Pittsburg on Monday afternoon. However, a game wasn’t played, nor was a practice held. Monday’s events were all about the future of Gorillas softball for head coach Jenny Fuller.

Coach Fuller and her group held an elite prospect camp for high school athletes across the country. The camp saw over 50 high school players from grades 8-12 participate, specifically focusing on player development.

While there were a solid number of local athletes, some prospects traveled from states as far away as Arizona. Fuller said the purpose of the camp was to show the young athletes what it takes to perform the sport at the collegiate level.

“We try to show them things that we do on a daily basis, and we also try to make it fun because that’s what it’s about at the end of the day,” said Fuller.

“We’re just doing some fun drills that we try to incorporate in our program, and just show them what it takes to be a high level athlete.”

For Pitt State sophomore Heather Arnett, the camp would also have a special meaning.

“I’m from Pittsburg and getting to host these camps, have Pitt State’s name on the map, and have kids from all over the country want to play here is just amazing and nothing like I’ve ever experienced.”

Coach Fuller mentioned the camp saw a notable increase in participants this year, than from years prior.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.