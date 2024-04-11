Pitt State Softball Continues Climbs to #9 in Latest NFCA Div-II Top-25 Coaches Polls

PITTSBURG, KS — After another big weekend, the Pitt State softball team continues to earn recognition and rise through the ranks of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division-II Top-25 Coaches Polls.

This week in the NFCA Div-II Top-25 Coaches Polls, the Gorillas have moved up one spot from #10 to #9 in the country.

The polls are voted on by the NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll Committee which consists of 16 NCAA Division II Head Coaches.

Pitt State is currently 38-4 on the season and 12-2 in MIAA conference play.

They are coming off a doubleheader sweep over rivals Missouri Southern on Saturday.

With their 38th win of the season and 20th at home, the Gorillas have moved into 6th All-Time for Season Wins in program history.

The Gorillas have also clinched a 20-win season at home for the 5th time ever, first since 2005.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller’s squad will hit the road this weekend for a doubleheader against Washburn on Friday and a doubleheader against Emporia State on Saturday.

