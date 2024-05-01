Pitt State Softball Climbs to #4 in Final NFCA NCAA Division II Top-25 Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, KY — Pitt State Softball keeps on winning and continuing to rise in the Top-25 coaches polls and this week they find themselves among the Top 5 in the country.

In the final NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll of the regular season, the Pitt State Gorillas come into this week ranked #4 in the country with a 49-5 record.

They move up five spots from last week when they were #9.

The gorillas are coming off a perfect 4-0 week where they swept Newman on Wednesday (6-1, 3-1) and then came back on Saturday and swept #5 Central Oklahoma (10-2, 5-2).

With the sweep over UCO, they clinched a share of the MIAA title to become Co-MIAA Champions. Their first MIAA Championship since 1994.

Pitt State also established a new record for single season victories with 49 wins passing the previous best mark was a 48-15 campaign in 1994.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller also recorded her 100th career victory at Pitt State in the game one run-rule victory. She became the fastest coach in school history to reach 100 wins, doing so in her 152nd career game for the Gorillas.

Pitt State is the 2-seed in the MIAA Tournament and will play the winner of Missouri Western and Fort Hays State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Edmond, Oklahoma at Gerry Pinkston Stadium.

