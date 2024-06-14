Pitt State Softball Adds Power and Speed with Lamont & Schwisow in 2025 Lineup

PITTSBURG, KS – After a historic season on the diamond, Pitt State softball will pick up two major additions to their lineup in Kyleigh Lamont and Riley Schwisow.

Lamont will join the Gorillas after a great career at Seminole State College in Oklahoma. in 2024, Lamont would hit for a .481 batting average with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. The rising junior would also showcase her speed with 10 stolen bases to her name. Lamont would be a two time first-team all-region performer, and would help lead the Trojans to a combined 86-18 record. In her high school days at Broken Arrow, she would receive OSSA Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Riley Schwisow will join Pitt State after a second-team all-NSIC season in Sioux Falls. With a great career at the shortstop position, Schwisow would finish 2024 with a .379 batting average, nine home runs, and 42 RBI. Like Lamont, she will be a solid speed addition to the team, going a perfect 17-for-17 on stolen bases in 2024. The rising sophomore joins head coach Jenny Fuller’s group after one year playing for the Cougars.

