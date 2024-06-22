Pitt State Senior Auna Childress Finishes 15th at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Courtesy: Derek Livingston

EUGENE, OR — Pitt State senior Auna Childress got the opportunity to go and compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the Women’s Triple Jump.

Childress was one of 25 athletes that got the chance to compete in the First Round. The top 12 advanced to the finals. Childress finished 15th in the round.

Her best jumped was 13.00 meters (42-8) which came on her second attempt.

She was the Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Champion in the Women’s Triple Jump.

