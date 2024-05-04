Pitt State rolls past Rogers State to take game one 11-1

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The postseason for baseball has arrived and the Pitt State Gorillas took to the diamond for the first action of the MIAA Championship Tournament. The three-seeded Gorillas hosted the seven-seeded Rogers State Hillcats in a quarterfinals series Friday night.

The Gorillas soar to an 11-1 victory over Roger State in seven innings to take game one. Pitt State improved 33-16 on the season.

Austin Warkins led the Gorillas at the plate going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scoring two runs along with a solo home run. Both Blake Mozley and A.J. Craft went 2-for-3, had one RBI and scored one run. Cade Clemons was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo went 1-for-3, one RBI and one run scored. While, Nixon Brannan went 1-for-4, one RBI and scored one run.

On the mound, starting pitcher Tanner Leslie pitched seven innings allowed two hits and gave up one run along with three strikeouts. Leslie earned himself his tenth win of the year to move to 10-2 on the season.

The Gorillas will return home for game two of their series against Rogers State on Saturday, May 4th at 2 p.m.

