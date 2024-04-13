Pitt State opens its series against Missouri Western with a 9-4 victory

PITTSBURG, Ks. — On Friday, the Pitt State baseball team returned home to host Missouri Western for a three-game series. After, a road trip to Central Missouri for a three-game series last week.

The Gorillas pulled away late to hang on to take down Missouri Western 9-4. Pitt State improved to 25-14 on the year and 15-10 in conference play.

The Gorillas found themselves on the scoreboard first with a solo home run from Blake Mozley to right centerfield in the first inning. Then, in the second inning, Pitt State scored three runs to lead 4-0.

Missouri Western finally got on the board to trail 4-1 in the third. Bottom of sixth, the Gorillas tag on two more runs to go up 6-1.

However, in the top of the eighth, the Griffons rallied back to within two by scoring three runs. But, Pitt State added some insurance runs with an RBI double from Mozley and a two-run homer from Dylan Kurahashi Choy-Foo that would ultimately seal the Gorillas win.

Tanner Leslie in the circle earned his eighth win on the season as he pitched 7.1 innings, allowed nine hits, and issued one walk while striking out six batters. Boston Dowd picked up his first save of the season by getting the last five outs.

Mozley went 2-for-4, two RBIs and one run scored. Choy-Foo was 2-for-5 from the plate, with two RBIs and one run scored. Cade Clemons went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jake Grauberger was 1-for-2, one RBI and two runs scored.

Pitt State will be back in action at home for game two of their three-game series against Missouri Western on Saturday, April 13th at 1 p.m.

