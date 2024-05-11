Pitt State Not Done Yet! Gorillas Defeat Oklahoma Baptist, Advance to Championship Game

PITTSBURG, KS — Facing elimination and for a spot in the Championship, Pitt State defeated Oklahoma Baptist, 4-2, to advance to the championship game tomorrow.

The Gorillas got off to a fast start after Courtney Storey drove in a run on a Sac-Fly and Kadyn Trochim drove in a run off an RBI-single to go up 2-0.

Oklahoma Baptist ended up tying the game at 2-all.

In the 4th inning, Pitt State’s Paxtyn Hayes stepped up when her team needed her and delivered with a RBI-double to give them the lead, 3-2.

Gabby Schultz added some insurance in the 5th inning after hitting a RBI-double to make it 4-2.

Hannah Martin earned the win in the circle after she struck out two batters in 4.2 innings pitched and only allowed two hits.

Pitt State sets themselves up for a rematch with Augustana (S.D.) tomorrow at 11 a.m. If Pitt State wins the first game then it will force a Game 7 to decide the region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.