Pitt State’s Nate Dreiling will be Inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2024

KANSAS CITY, MO — Former Pitt State Linebacker Nate Dreiling will be inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame induction will occur during the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, on Tuesday, June 3, 2023, in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.

Dreiling played for the Pitt State Gorillas from 2010 to 2013.

He was a 4-time NCAA Division II All-American becoming just the third player in school history to earn the All-American honors in all four playing seasons.

In 2011, Dreiling was the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and the NCAA Division II Defensive Player of the Year selected by the Don Hansen Football Committee.

That year, he posted 139 tackles (51 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions and 6 pass breakups.

Dreiling set the PSU and MIAA record for career tackles with 491 and helped lead the Gorillas to a 13-1 record and the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship.

In 2010, Dreiling was selected as the NCAA Division II Freshman of the Year finishing with 160 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss.

He also earned CoSIDA Academic All-America® honors in 2013; and he was a finalist for the 2013-14 Ken B. Jones Award. Dreiling was inducted into the PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

