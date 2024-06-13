Pitt State men’s basketball team hosts first session youth camp

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Youth involvement in the sport of basketball is becoming more prevalent in the four states this time of the year. Pitt State saw many kids try to build their skills with a camp.

The Pitt State men’s basketball program put on a youth camp for third through eighth graders around the Pittsburg area. Head coach Jeff Boschee, his coaching staff and current Pitt State players trained these young athletes on all the skills to become a basketball player.

Discipline, teamwork, and fundamentals would be the primary focus. Kids would work on acquiring new skills while building a connection in the lights of basketball.

The camp ended with a little 5 on 5 competition and a photograph.

Coach Boschee and a few players spoke about the camp.

Coach Jeff Boschee said, “Kind of fun to see the kids grow, you know, as the years go by. And, you know, it’s our third, third summer of doing camp. And you see some of the kids that started younger. And as they get older and see the skills, skills get better, to see the skills mature a little bit. And so it’s always fun to be around them.”

Pitt State sophomore, Jordan Frison says, “I like when we had these camps because I like I like to see the kids having fun, you know, remind me of when I was younger and how fun coming to Camps was and just enjoying, you know, playing basketball. Like they have the biggest a smile on their face and learning and learning something new and being able to help teach them.”

Third-grade camper, Grayson VanBeclaere said, “The backward pass and stuff like one of those tricks. Cause I haven’t done that. I’m only in third grade and now I feel like I’m ready to go. Do you think you’re going to shoot like Steph Curry? Yeah.”

Today was the last day of the camp. The Gorillas will host another individual half-day camp session next month from July 15th to 16th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.