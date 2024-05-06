Pitt State LB/DE Dubem Okonkwo Invited to Eagles Rookie Minicamp

PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State Linebacker/Defensive End Dubem Okonkwo has received word that he has been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Minicamp.

During his time as a Gorilla, Okonkwo appeared in 41 games for the Gorillas.

He racked up 16.5 sacks, 22 TFL, 107 total tackles (65 solo), five passes defended and five forced fumbles.

Dubem was a multi year All-MIAA Performer for the Gorillas, helping lead a defense that has been one of the best in the country.

That defense that Okonkwo was such a key piece of, helped lead Pitt State to back-to-back MIAA Championships and appearances in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

