Pitt State’s Kyle Rutledge Named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Pitt State Head Track & Field Coach Kyle Rutledge was named the 2024 NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year for both the Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field teams.

Rutledge was selected by the USTFCCAA committee after an incredible outdoor season.

He guided the Pitt State Men’s Team to their 3rd straight Outdoor National Title and guided the women to their first National title since 2016.

The Gorillas had 24 First Team All-Americans at the Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

In his third season as Head Coach for Pitt State, Rutledge has won 5 national titles.

