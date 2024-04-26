Pitt State’s Kyla Davis & Woyn Chatman Earn MIAA Athlete of the Week Honors

KANSAS CITY, MO – Kyla Davis and Woyn Chatman both earned MIAA Athlete of the Week honors after their performances on Saturday.

Davis would break the Gorillas record in the pole vault, with a clearance of 14 feet, 4.75 inches. Davis maintains her second place rank in division two this season, and clearance marks as ninth best in division two history.

Chatman would win the 400 meter on Saturday, with a personal best time of 47.31 seconds. Chatman’s time would be good for sixth fastest in school history, he would also help the Gorillas take the 4 x 100 meter relay.

