Pitt State’s Hunter Jones Finishes 10th in the Men’s Decathlon at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Courtesy: Derek Livingston

EUGENE, OR — Pitt State Redshirt Junior Hunter Jones capped off his time in Oregon finishing 10th in the Men’s Decathlon.

Out of the 19 participants, Jones finished in the Top-10. He scored 7,706 total points.

Jones had his best finish in the High Jump when he finished 5th and finished 7th in the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles.

In the Pole Vault Jones also finished in the Top-10 placing 8th.

Jones is coming off a record breaking outdoor season where he scored 7,898 points at the 2024 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He set a new Pitt State record, a MIAA Record and recorded the 4th best in D2 history.

Jones represented Pittsburg State University well with a hard fought performance on one of the biggest stages in the world.

