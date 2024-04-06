Pitt State Hosts 35th Annual Jock’s Nitch/PSU Gorilla Relays (High School)

PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State University hosted the 35th Annual Jock’s Nitch/PSU Gorilla Relays (High School) on Friday.

The track meet attracted teams from all over Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. Our schools fared well at the track meet with multiple kids taking home first place.

In the Long Jump, Lamar’s Chase Querry took home first with a best jump of 21-8.50.

Diamond’s Zachary Roughton ran a great race in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles. He ended up taking first place running a winning time of 15.52 seconds.

Pitt State Track & Field commit and St. Mary’s-Colgan senior Lily Brown had a great day. she took first in the Girls Triple Jump with a best jump of 37-10.50.

Brown also finished first in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles running a time of 46.14 seconds. Brown also took second in the Girls High Jump and the Girls 110 Meter Hurdles.

Chanute’s Kaiden Seamster took first in the Boys Javelin Throw. He won with a best throw of 173-11.

El Dorado Springs’ Justin Brown took home first in the Boys 100 Meter Dash running a time of 10.92.

The Lamar Tigers Boys 4×100 Meter Relay team consisting off Aiden Sheat, Ian Ngugi, Chase Querry and Adam Kluhsman took first with a time of 43.11 seconds.

Will Seitz out of El Dorado Springs finished first in the Boys 400 Meter Dash running a winning time of 51.06.

Lamar’s Abigail Diggs came in first place in the Girls 800 Meter Run turning in a time of 2:24.87.

Isaiah Hill ran a great race in the Boys 200 Meter Dash. The Neosho Wildcat finished first while running a time of 22.09 seconds.

The 4×400 Meter Relay team of Neosho with Isaiah Keezer, William Ebbinghaus, Phoenix Rhatigan and Isaiah Hill took home first place with a time of 3:25.57.

You can find all results from the track meet for every event and how all of our local athletes fared by going to Mile Split.

